Oscars: Read Brad Pitt's Acceptance Speech for Best Supporting Actor

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star said onstage at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt took a dig at the acquittal of President Donald Trump upon winning the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His acceptance speech Sunday reflected on his childhood and start in Hollywood, although not before mentioning the end of the impeachment trial, to applause from the audience.

This marked Pitt's first Academy Award in an acting role. He previously shared the award for best picture for 12 Years a Slave, which Pitt produced and appeared in.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt played the friend and longtime stunt double of Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.

Read Pitt's full acceptance speech below.

Wow. Thank you. This is incredible. Really incredible.

Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors. They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.

I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.

This is really about Quentin Tarantino. You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth: look for the best in people — expect the worst, but look for the best

Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic.

And to the rest of the cast and crew. "Big Bad" Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Mo.

And I also want to say, while we're doing all this, I think it's time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.

Listen, I'm a bit gobsmacked. I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so, and I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch [Cassidy] and the Sundance [Kid] and loading up my car and moving out here. And Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot , to all the wonderful people I met along the way to stand here now.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...ain't that the truth.

This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you.