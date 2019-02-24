Oscars: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

It was the first Oscar nomination and win for King.

Regina King on Sunday won the Oscar for best supporting actress at the 91st Academy Awards.

The If Beale Street Could Talk star beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

It was the first Oscar nomination and win for King. The film was also nominated for best original score and adapted screenplay. On the way to the Oscars, King also won in the category at Saturday's Spirit Awards, as well as at the Golden Globes.

The film, which was directed by Barry Jenkins and adapted from the James Baldwin novel of the same name, also stars Stephan James and KiKi Layne.

"James Baldwin birthed this baby, Barry [Jenkins] you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support," King said upon accepting her award. "I'm an example of when support and love is poured in to someone," she added in thanking her mother. "Thank you for teaching me that God is leaning in my direction."

Backstage, King talked about the importance of the pic. "If Beale Street Could Talk is a beautiful film and was a beautiful novel. Where we are right now, it is a film that breaks through a lot of the sections that exist right now. Love is that thing that pushes us through trauma," she said. "This is an urban tragedy and tragedy is an experience that happens no matter what sex you are and what race you are. We need a lot of help getting through to the other side. We are different in a lot of ways but at the core we are really a lot alike."

King also talked about the support she has received during awards season. "It means so much for me personally," she said, adding, "and it has not just been black people — although the black family has also lifted me. When Hattie McDaniel won [for Gone With the Wind], she didn’t win because black people voted for her, she won because she gave an amazing performance."

Continued King, "The Academy wasn’t as reflective [then] as it is now. So many women have paved the way. I walk in their light and I am creating my own light, and there will be young women who walk in that light."