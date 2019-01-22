Oscars: 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' Top a Very International List of Nominees

The organization's effort to bring more filmmakers from around the world into its ranks was reflected in the noms for the 91st Academy Awards.

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron’s look back at a middle-class family in 1960s Mexico City, and The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy about intrigue in the 18th century court of England’s Queen Anne, topped the list of nominations for the 91st Oscars. With 10 nominations each, their prominence reflected the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ concerted effort in recent years to welcome more international members, with more eclectic tastes, into its ranks.

A Star Is Born, the classic Hollywood tale of one star rising while another falls, followed close behind with eight nominations, as did Vice, the acerbic portrait of Vice President Dick Cheney, which also claimed eight noms.

But while all four films were nominated for best picture, Bradley Cooper — who also starred in, co-wrote and produced Star — was denied a directing nomination. Instead, the directors branch nominated Cuaron, Lanthimos and Vice’s Adam McKay along with Polish director Pawel Pawlikoski, for his black-and-white love story Cold War, and Spike Lee, who earned the first directing nom of his career, for BlacKkKlansman.

In addition to Roma,The Favourite, Star and Vice, the eight best picture nominees also included Black Panther, the first superhero movie ever to crack the top Oscar category; BlacKkKlansman, the true story of a black cop who investigated the Klan in the ‘70s; Bohemian Rhapsody, the musical biopic about Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen, which made the cut despite the fact that its director Bryan Singer was fired during production; and Green Book, the account of an inter-racial friendship that develops on a road trip through the Jim Crow era South.

Roma, which also made history by becoming the first Netflix movie to be singled out for a best picture nomination, compounded its success by scoring a best actress nomination for Yalitza Aparicio, a complete newcomer to acting who plays the family housekeeper, and a supporting nom for Mexican actress Marina de Tavira, who plays the family matriarch. It also earned noms for production design, sound editing, sound mixing and Cuaron’s original screenplay and cinematography, the first time a director has been nominated in that category for a film he shot.

Additionally, the Spanish-language Roma received a best foreign-language film nomination, where it will compete with Poland’s Cold War, Lebanon’s Capernaum, Germany’s Never Look Away, and Japan’s Shoplifters.

