Oscars: Romania Selects 'The Whistlers' for International Feature Category

Corneliu Porumboui's drama about a police inspector who pays both sides of the law was picked up for U.S. distribution rights by Magnolia Pictures at Cannes.

Romania has submitted Corneliu Porumboui's La Gomera (The Whistlers) for the international feature category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Anything but a police procedural, the film — which played in the competition at Cannes this year where it was picked up for U.S distribution rights by Magnolia Pictures — is the story of a plot by a police inspector to spring a corrupt businessman from jail on a Spanish island.

But before Cristi (played by Vlad Ivanov of 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) a police inspector from Bucharest can embark with the beautiful Gilda (Catrinel Marion) on the high-stakes heist, he will need to not only navigate corruption, treachery and deception — but also learn the island's dialect, which includes hissing and spitting in its vocabulary.

"Some of the director's passionate followers may feel a bit bemused by this shift away from the long takes and scruffy production values of his earlier Romanian New Wave work," THR wrote in its review. "However, Porumboiu's recurring preoccupation with language, loyalty and the legacy of Nicolae Ceaușescu's repressive regime is still there, just approached from another angle."

Porumboui, is one of Romania's leading directors who first won international recognition with 12:09 East of Bucharest before going on to represent Romania in the Oscars in 2009 with Police, Adjective.

The Whistlers will screen next month at the Toronto film festival and is due screenings at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas and the New York Film Festival. Magnolia Pictures begins its U.S. theatrical release and rollout on February, 28, 2020.

Romania has been submitting films to the Oscars since 1966, but has never been nominated. In 2012, Cristian Mungiu's Beyond the Hills made the January shortlist.