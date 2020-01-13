Oscars: Sam Mendes Nominated for '1917' 20 Years After First Win for 'American Beauty'

The director, producer and screenwriter is up for best picture, best director and best screenplay.

The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, during which Sam Mendes received three nominations — two decades after his first nod and win for best director for American Beauty.

Mendes, who hasn't been nominated for an Oscar since 2000, is now nominated for best director, best original screenplay and best picture for his acclaimed drama 1917.

In the best director category — for which all female contenders were shut out — Mendes is up against Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite). For best original screenplay, Mendes and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns' competition includes Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood) and Bong and Han Jin-won (Parasite).

And for best picture, Mendes' 1917 is competing with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood and Parasite.

Mendes won best director at the Golden Globes earlier this month, beating out Bong, Scorsese, Tarantino and Phillips. In a brief acceptance speech, Mendes shouted out his fellow Globes nominee Scorsese, specifically, saying: "There's not one director in the world who is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese, I just had to say that."

At the Oscars, 1917 is also up for best cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

The 2020 Oscars are set to take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony, airing on ABC, will go hostless for the second year in a row.