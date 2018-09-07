Oscars: Serbia Selects 'Offenders' for Foreign-Language Category

The film had its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival last year.

Serbia has selected Dejan Zecevic's Izgrednici (Offenders) as its official contender for the Oscars in the foreign-language category.

Offenders is a thriller centered on three university students who set up separate experiments around the city to prove the "Tetris" theory of chaos, offered by their maverick sociology professor.

Under that theory, human nature inevitably deteriorates from order to anarchy.

Zecevic is a seminal director, with two dozen features and TV series to his name. He is best known on the international film festival circuit for his 2011 film Neprijatelj (The Enemy), which won awards at Sofia and Thessaloniki.

Offenders had its world premiere in at the Chicago International Film Festival in October 2017. It opened theatrically in Serbia on March 8, 2018.

Offenders is Serbia's 25th foreign-language Oscar submission since the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992. No Serbian film has earned a nomination for the Academy Awards or won an Oscar. In 2008, Goran Markovic's thriller The Trap made the January shortlist.