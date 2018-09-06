Oscars: Spain Selects 'Champions' for Foreign-Language Category

Javier Fesser's feel-good comedy leads the Spanish box office.

Spain’s film academy on Thursday chose director Javier Fesser’s comedy Champions as its pick for the country’s shot at the Academy Award for the best foreign-language film.

The top-grossing homegrown title at the Spanish box office, which has earned 18.5 million euros ($21 million) to date and is distributed by Universal Pictures International Spain, stars Goya-winning actor Javier Gutierrez.

The comedy tells the story of Javier who drunkenly drives into the back of a police car and is ordered to do community service in the form of coaching a team of guys with disabilities.

This is Fesser’s second run at the foreign-language Oscar, following his 2008 drama Camino, which made the shortlist of nominations.

“Champions looks at the fascinating world of intellectually handicapped people with the honesty and naturalness that they themselves face their lives,” Fesser said. “Their generalized lack of prejudices about any subject and their enviable desire to say things exactly the way they think them allows the protagonists to live unequivocally fun and deliciously human adventure.”

Fesser wrote Champions with David Marques. It is produced by Pictures Pendelton, Morena Films, Rey de Babia AIE and Movistar +.