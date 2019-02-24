Oscars: Stanley Donen, 'Star Wars' Producer Gary Kurtz Left Out of In Memoriam Tribute

Carol Channing and Dick Miller were other notable omissions.

Every year, during the in memoriam section at the Oscars, Hollywood celebrates the talent that has died over the last year and every year there are some glaring omissions.

This year, the biggest name missing was Stanley Donen, who co-directed Singin’ in the Rain with Gene Kelly and helmed two of the most acclaimed musicals of the 1950s, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Funny Face. Donen died on Saturday at the age of 94. He won an honorary Academy Award in 1998.

Gary Kurtz, the producer of best picture nominees American Graffiti and Star Wars as well as blockbusters like The Empire Strikes Back, The Dark Crystal and Return to Oz was another notable omission. Kurtz died of cancer in September at the age of 78.

Carol Channing, nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie was also overlooked.

Other notable missing names include TV and voice actor David Ogden Stiers and Gremlins star Dick Miller.