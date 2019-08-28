Oscars: Sweden Selects 'And Then We Danced' for International Feature Category

The gay ballet romance tale has been picking up awards on the festival since its Cannes Directors' Fortnight premiere.

Sweden has submitted Levan Akin's gay ballet drama And Then We Danced for best international feature category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film, which premiered during Directors' Fortnight in Cannes this year, is set in the homophobic world of Georgian ballet dancing, where a dancer falls in love with his key rival in the dance company.

Lead, Levan Gelbakhiani, most recently picked up best actor at the Sarajevo Film Festival for his role, and the film - a Sweden/France/Georgia co-production - also shared Odessa IFF's grand prix (with Ukraine's Oscar submission Homeward) last month.

And Then We Danced, Akin's third feature, is produced by French Quarter Film and Takes Film, with Totem Films handling international sales. Music Box has picked up North American distribution rights. It will be released domestically in Sweden on Sept. 13.

Sweden has been a prolific presence at the Oscars, but last won an Academy Award in 1983 with Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, although it most recently was nominated for Ruben Ostlund's The Square in 2017.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to take place Feb. 9, 2020.