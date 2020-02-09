AWARDS

Oscars Tent Leaks, Red Carpet Soaked in Spots as Rain Hammers Hollywood

1:41 PM PST 2/9/2020 by Ryan Parker , Mia Galuppo

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The storm hit the area around 1 p.m. after pounding Burbank with hail.

The tent covering Hollywood Boulevard for the stars' arrival to the Oscars began to leak on Sunday from a large rainstorm, hours before the ceremony was set to begin.

The storm hit the area around 1 p.m. after pounding Burbank with hail.

Video from the red carpet showed leaks as the rain poured and parts of the carpet got soaked.

Staff acted quickly to get rid of water as it pooled on the tent, which could have possibly caused a larger break in the structure.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area to check the structure to make sure it was safe. 

Stars are expected to begin arriving soon. Umbrellas are at the ready as they exit their vehicles.