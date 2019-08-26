Oscars: Turkey Selects 'Commitment' for International Feature Category

The film from Semih Kaplanoglu is focused on two women, a young mother and her babysitter.

Turkey has selected Baglılık Aslı (Commitment) by Berlinale winner Semih Kaplanoglu for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Commitment explores the challenges of being a woman and mother in the contemporary world, also providing reflection on women's relationship with their immediate surroundings.

After giving birth, Aslı (Kubra Kip) finds a young babysitter, Gülnihal (Ece Yüksel), who turns out to also have a baby. With the arrival of Gülnihal in her life, Aslı begins to confront secrets that she has been hiding even from herself.

Commitment is Kaplanoglu's seventh feature. He is mostly known on the international film festival circuit thanks to Bal (Honey), which won the Golden Bear at Berlinale in 2010, and 2017's Bugday (Grain).

Commitment is scheduled to open theatrically in Turkey on Sept. 20.

It is Turkey's 26th international feature category Oscar submission since 1964. In 2009, Three Monkeys, directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, made the January shortlist. No Turkish film has earned a nomination so far.