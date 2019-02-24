Oscars: Tyler Perry Thanks Academy for Airing All Awards After Hollywood Revolt

The filmmaker called out the Academy over its failed plan to present four significant awards during the telecast's commercial breaks.

When Tyler Perry took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to hand out the award for best cinematography, he called out the Academy for previously announcing that the honor would not air during the telecast.

“Community. We often use that word to describe who we are and what connects all of us involved in the different elements that bring a film from an idea in the writer’s mind to its premiere on the big screen," Perry said onstage. "Each person, each craft, each discipline is essential to that process. Deep down, we know that. We always have and, in the end, this truly collaborative community comes together on a night like this to celebrate this past year and to look forward to the next."

He then added: "It is a true honor for me to present this next award live on camera, not during the commercial break — thank you, Academy."

When he paused to chuckle, claps and cheers were heard from the audience. Perry was presenting the nominees for achievement in cinematography, and the award went to Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.

Along with cinematography, the Oscars that were intended to be given out during commercial breaks this year included live action short, film editing and makeup and hairstyling. After facing backlash from notable names in Hollywood, the Academy reversed its decision.

Prior to the Academy's reversal, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz and Shape of Water helmer Guillermo del Toro, among others, expressed their disappointment, which inspired social media users to employ the #PresentAll24 hashtag.

Earlier during the ceremony, Amy Poehler poked fun at the Academy's gaffe before presenting the award for best supporting actress to If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King alongside Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.

"That's right. And we won't be doing awards during the commercials, but we will be presenting commercials during the awards," joked Poehler. "So if all the winners could please say, 'Hellmann's Mayonnaise — we're on the right side of food,' instead of your speeches, that would be great."

The 91st Academy Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For the first time in 30 years, the awards show did not have a host. Head here for the updating list of winners.