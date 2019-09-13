Oscars: Uganda Selects 'Kony: Order From Above' for International Feature Category

The film marks Uganda's first ever entry in the best international feature Oscar race.

Uganda has submitted T. Steve Ayeny's Kony: Order From Above for the international feature category at the 2020 Academy Awards, making the first ever submissions to the Oscars.

Inspired by true events, Kony: Order From Above tells a story of two teenagers, Otti and Aguti, who fall in love during the tumultuous Lord's Resistance Army insurgency in North Uganda.

Soon enough, Otti and Aguti get separated when Otti is abducted and unsuccessfully tries to escape.

Years later, Otti and Aguti meet again. By then, Otti has become LRA rebel leader Joseph Kony's favorite and most trusted soldier. Kony marries Aguti and tasks Otti with handling her security, and the latter is torn between loyalty to the rebel cause and his old love.

Kony: Order From Above premiered at Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania, where the director collected the Best East African Talent Award.

