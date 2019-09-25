Oscars: Uzbekistan Selects 'Hot Bread' for International Feature Film Category

The film, centered on teenage girl Zulfiya, is Uzbekistan's first ever entry in the international feature Oscar race.

Uzbekistan has selected Umid Khamdamov's Issiq non (Hot Bread) as its submission for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Hot Bread is focused on Zulfiya, a teenage girl who lives with her grandmother in a small Uzbek village, while her mother works in a city. The film explores Zulfiya's life as she wants to move to the city to stay with her mother.

The feature, produced by Uzbekfilm, collected the best film and best screenplay prizes at April's Uzbek national film awards, Oltin Khumo. It was subsequently screened at the festivals Silver Akbuzat in Ufa, Russia and Kinoshok in Anapa, Russia. At Kinoshok, Hot Bread collected the Grand Prix.

Hot Bread is Uzbekistan's first ever entry in the best international feature Oscar race. Earlier this year, the Uzbekistan Oscar Committee was approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, allowing the country to submit a film.