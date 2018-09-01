Oscars: Venezuela Selects 'The Family' for Foreign-Language Category

Gustavo Rondon Cordova's debut feature premiered at the 2017 Critics' Week in Cannes

Gustavo Rondon Cordova’s The Family has been picked as Venezuela's foreign-language film Oscar submission, according to local newspaper El Universal.

Premiered in Cannes’ Critics Week, Rondon Cordova's debut film tells the story of a father and his 12-year-old kid who have to run away after the son knifes down a peer from a potentially vengeful family in the slums of Caracas, and set out on a life-changing journey.

“Often quick on its feet and energetic rather than melodramatic or inward-looking, this is a promising debut,” Boyd Van Horn wrote in his review of the film, which won the Ibero-American competition and the Critics Award at the Miami Film Festival. International sales for the film are handled by Celluloid Dreams.

Venezuela first submitted an Oscar bid in 1978 and hasn't yet obtained a nomination.