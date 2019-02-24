Oscars: Lady Gaga, Mike Myers, Allison Janney and More Stars Rock Out to Queen's Opening Number

Queen featuring Adam Lambert opened the hostless show Sunday.

The 2019 Oscars are without a host, but the stars and nominees in the audience appeared to be entertained nonetheless.

Queen featuring Adam Lambert performed two songs during the opening segment, including "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."

When the camera panned to the crowd, various stars could be seen rocking out to the performance, including Lady Gaga, Allison Janney, Jordan Peele, Mike Myers, Kacey Musgraves, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Alex Rodriguez and Javier Bardem. Christian Bale ... not so much.

See below for GIFs of various stars rocking out to the opening number, courtesy of Giphy.

