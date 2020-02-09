Oscars: Wins by Film

'Parasite' was tops with four wins, including best picture and director.

Parasite came out on top at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Sunday night ceremony.

The film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, took home four honors, including best picture, best director and best international feature. Heading into the 2020 Oscars, the title was up for six categories.

Bong's film also nabbed the best original screenplay, besting out fellow nominees Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, 1917 and Marriage Story.

Parasite also made Oscars history being the first foreign language film to take home the ceremony's top prize.

Trailing behind with three wins was 1917, which took home three. The World War I film from Sam Mendes received prizes for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. Before the Sunday evening awards show, 1917 received 10 nominations.

Here's the evening's wins by film.

Parasite - 4

1917 - 3

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - 2

Joker - 2

Ford v Ferrari - 2

Judy - 1

Jojo Rabbit - 1

Marriage Story - 1

Little Women - 1

Bombshell - 1