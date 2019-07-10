'Otherhood' Trailer: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman Reconnect With Sons

The Netflix film, directed by 'Sex and the City' alum Cindy Chupack in her narrative feature debut, also stars Jake Lacy and Heidi Gardner.

Netflix released the trailer for Otherhood on Wednesday.

The film follows longtime friends and empty nesters Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman), who decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons because they feel forgotten. During their trip to New York, the mothers learn that they must redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and themselves.

Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, Sinqua Walls and Heidi Gardner round out the cast, while Sex and the City alum Cindy Chupack directed the movie in her narrative feature debut. Mark Andrus co-wrote the film alongside Chupack.

The trailer opens with Carol, Gillian and Helen complaining that they feel neglected on Mother's Day. "At this stage, it doesn't feel like motherhood. It feels like otherhood," says Gillian.

The three friends quickly decide to drive to Manhattan to visit their sons for the holiday. "We're not on vacation. We are on a mission," says Helen on the car ride to the city. "We are going to reconnect with our sons."

When the women arrive in New York City, they are reluctantly greeted by their sons. While Gillian calls out her son for not calling her on Mother's Day, Carol unexpectedly finds a pair of women's underwear on her son's couch.

After the sons refuse to let their mothers interfere with their normal lives, the friends decide to make the most of their trip and go clubbing to relive their youth.

"I need to figure out who I am without you," Carol later tells her son, Matt (Walls). A number of clips follow as the friends enjoy wine, go on a shopping spree and receive makeovers.

"You taught me there is room in every story for a better ending," Matt says in a voiceover as clips show the women reconnecting with their sons, as well as with themselves. "You will always be my mother," he adds.

Otherhood was originally set to be released on the streamer on April 26 before Netflix moved it back to Aug. 2.

Watch the full trailer for Otherhood above.