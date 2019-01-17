Ousted Netflix Exec Andy Yeatman Lands at Kids' Programming Startup Moonbug

He was fired from his role at Netflix over a soccer field comment about former 'The Ranch' star Danny Masterson.

Andy Yeatman, the Netflix executive who was fired over a soccer field comment about former The Ranch star Danny Masterson, has found a new gig.

Kids' entertainment startup Moonbug Entertainment has tapped Yeatman as head of the Americas, a role that will give him oversight of existing business and growth in that market. He will be based out of Moonbug's newly opened Los Angeles office. It's headquarters is in London.

Co-founded by former Maker Studios and Disney executive Rene Rechtman, Moonbug acquires and distributes children's programming, including recent acquisition Little Baby Bum. It raised $145 million from The Raine Group, Felix Capital and Fertitta Capital at the end of 2018.

Yeatman was previously Netflix's director of kids and family content and was behind a slate that included Alexa and Katie and Trollhunters. He was fired from the streaming giant in December 2017 after he was confronted by one of the women who alleged that Masterson sexually assaulted her. In an account first published by HuffPost, the woman approached Yeatman at a children's soccer game and asked why Netflix had not taken action against Masterson, who at that time starred in Ashton Kutcher comedy The Ranch. Per the report, Yeatman told the woman that while Netflix takes misconduct allegations seriously, the company didn't believe Masterson's accusers. (Masterson, who has since been fired from the show, has denied the allegations against him.)

In a column penned for THR, Yeatman wrote about the incident, explaining that he didn't know who the woman was when she approached him. "I should have excused myself and referred her to someone at the company who was authorized to discuss the show," Yeatman, who did not work on The Ranch, wrote. "My reply, which I hoped would end the conversation so I could refocus on coaching, came out horribly wrong." He went on to apologize and accept responsibility for the comment.

"Andy is one of the most accomplished and respected executives in children's entertainment — and he has the accolades to prove it," Rechtman said of Yeatman. "Under his leadership, some of the most beloved children's television characters and hits were created. He is an outstanding addition to our team, and his unique industry knowledge combined with his expertise in the American market is a huge asset for us. We're looking forward to transforming the kids' entertainment industry together."