'Outer Banks,' Alt-J Rule April's Top TV Songs Chart

Alt-J’s “Left Hand Free” hits No. 1 after appearing in the debut episode of the new Netflix series.

Five-and-a-half years after its initial run on the Billboard charts, Alt-J’s “Left Hand Free” returns after taking the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for April.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind, and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.

“Left Hand Free,” a No. 2 hit on Billboard’s Alternative Songs airplay chart in November 2014, debuts at No. 1 on Top TV Songs after appearing in the premiere episode of Netflix’s Outer Banks, whose entire season began streaming April 15.

Throughout April, the song nabbed 2.5 million on-demand U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Another big debut belongs to The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius,” which bows at No. 3. The song was used in The Last Dance, a documentary series chronicling Michael Jordan’s career with the NBA's Chicago Bulls, particularly the 1997-98 season, his last year with the team. Last Dance premiered April 19, with “Sirius,” which was the team’s intro music during that time, prominently featured. In April, “Sirius” nabbed 1.2 million streams and 3,000 downloads.

The song, which segues into “Eye in the Sky” on The Alan Parsons Project’s 1982 album of the same name, had never previously reached a Billboard chart.

See the full top 10, featuring songs from Ozark, Westworld, Bosch and more, below.

Rank, Artist, Title, Show (Network)

1. Alt-J, "Left Hand Free," Outer Banks (Netflix)

2. Eric B. & Rakim, "Paid in Full, Ozark (Netflix)

3. The Alan Parsons Project, "Sirius," The Last Dance (ESPN)

4. Fischerspooner, "Emerge," Westworld (HBO)

5. Chris Botti & Mark Knopfler, "What a Wonderful World," Bosch (Amazon)

6. Ramin Djawadi, "Wicked Games," Westworld (HBO)

7. Arcade Fire, "Wake Up," Money Heist (Netflix)

8. Aron Wright, "Home," Magnum P.I. (CBS)

9. Damien Rice, "Delicate," Money Heist (Netflix)

10. Labi Siffre, "I Got the...," Better Call Saul (AMC)