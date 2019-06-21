Outfest Reveals Lineup Including Appearances by Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel and Nisha Ganatra

Outfest's summer lineup features two-thirds content directed by women, people of color and trans filmmakers.

A documentary about West Hollywood's gay porn emporium Circus of Books, a conversation with comedian Kathy Griffin and a special prize for Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra are all included in the lineup for the 2019 edition of Outfest.

Los Angeles' LGBTQ film festival — scheduled for July 18-28 — will open with Rachel Mason's Circus of Books, fresh from its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and a distribution deal with Netflix. (In his review, THR critic Keith Uhlich calls the doc "obscenely poignant.") The July 18 gala event will take place in downtown Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theater.

Ten days later, the festivities will wrap up with a showing at Theatre at the Ace Hotel of Before You Know It, a comedy about two sisters who discover the mother they’d long been told was dead is actually a famous soap star. Hannah Pearl Utt, Judith Light, Alec Baldwin and Tim Daly round out the cast. In all, films from 33 countries in 26 languages will be showcased at this year's event. Perhaps more impressive is that Outfest's summer lineup features two-thirds content directed by women, people of color and trans filmmakers.

Other highlights of Outfest include:

• The Achievement Award presentation to Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra, an Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning director, producer and screenwriter. Her other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Girls and Transparent.

• U.S. Centerpiece: the Rhys Ernst-directed Adam based on Ariel Schrag's book and screenplay starring Margaret Qualley and Pose star Mj Rodriguez.

• International Centerpiece: Hari Sama's This Is Not Berlin starring Roma breakout Marina de Tavira in the story centered in 1980s Mexico City queer music scene.

• Documentary Centerpiece: Michael Barnett's Changing the Game about three resilient trans high school athletes fighting to compete as their gender.

• Breakthrough Centerpiece: James Sweeney's Straight Up starring Katie Findlay, Randall Park, Betsy Brandt and Tracie Thoms.

• A screening of the romantic comedy Sell By starring Scott Evans, Patricia Clarkson, Kate Walsh and Augustus Prew.

• A screening of Tu Me Manques directed by Rodrigo Bellott and inspired by his play from Bolivia.

• A screening of Bit, a feminist vampire thriller starring Supergirl's Nicole Maines.

• A live performance from RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel ahead of a screening of her documentary, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.

• A screening of the documentary Pier Kids, Elegance Bratton’s examination of diverse queer and trans youth who gather at New York City’s Christopher Street pier.

• A screening of From Zero to I Love You, written and directed by Doug Spearman. The veteran actor stars alongside Darryl Stephens and Jai Rodriguez.

• A world premiere event showcasing a filmed performance of Sam Harris' award winning Ham! A Musical Memoir. Harris will perform live.

• Kathy Griffin will present her concert film Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story and appear in a preshow conversation.

A full lineup and additional information can be found here.