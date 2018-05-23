'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe, 'Quiet Place' Breakout Noah Jupe Join Ford vs. Ferrari Movie (Exclusive)

Christian Bale and Matt Damon are also starring in the drama, directed by James Mangold.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and A Quiet Place breakout Noah Jupe are joining Christian Bale and Matt Damon in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

James Mangold, the filmmaker behind last year’s acclaimed Logan, is directing the feature, which will shoot this summer in Los Angeles. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

The story revolves around car manufacturer Ford’s quest to beat Ferrari as the top maker of racecars. Damon is playing Carol Shelby, the eccentric car engineer who designs from scratch the Ford GT 40, the car that just may win the 1966 Le Mans race, while Bale is portraying Ken Miles, the hotshot British racer who drives it.

Balfe will play Bale’s wife, who is also an accomplished driver, and Jupe will play Bale’s son, worried about the dangers his dad faces on the racetrack.

Jez Butterworth and John Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Black Mass) wrote the script. Steve Asbell is overseeing for Fox.

The Ford vs Ferrari movie is rare segue into movies for Balfe, whose last big-screen outing was Jodie Foster and George Clooney’s Money Monster. She is currently filming season four of the acclaimed Outlander, the time traveling romance that has been picked up for two more seasons on Starz and that has earned her three Golden Globe nominations as well as a BAFTA win.

Jupe appeared in the surprise hit Wonder and is currently shooting Honey Boy, the indie in which he plays a young Shia Labeouf in the telling of Lebeouf’s unique relationship with his father. Jupe was part of the ensemble that included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt that makes up the family at the core of A Quiet Place, the horror sensation that shook up the spring box office while riding a wave of critical accolated.

Balfe is repped by WME, UK’s Emptage Hallett and Jackoway Tyerman. Jupe is repped by CAA and Grandview.