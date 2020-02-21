'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Teases Season 5: It's "All About Family"

Heughan plays a game of Two Truths and a Lie, teasing what could happen throughout new season of the Starz drama.

Starz's hit historical drama Outlander returned for its fifth season after more than a year since its season four finale. Viewers saw family bonds deepen as Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) wed during a romantic wedding at Fraser's Ridge.

Star Sam Heughan sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the fifth season, saying it’s "all about family."

"It's about the extended family. Jamie and Claire have built Fraser's Ridge, this settlement in North Carolina, and they've laid down the foundations. The settlement has grown bigger," he said. "Unfortunately, we all know what is happening with history and Jamie is now being pitched against his godfather, and having to take sides. And he knows he’s siding with the British, the sort of losing side in the Revolutionary War. So, there's a lot to look forward to."

Heughan also discussed how Jamie Fraser has evolved throughout the five seasons, along with his passionate relationship with Claire.

"I think what’s interesting about our show is that we’re not stuck, A, in the same location, but also the characters aren’t the same throughout. They grow, they change, their relationship evolves. The center of our story is Jamie and Claire's relationship, and it is a great love affair, but also to see that grow. How do people love in their middle ages when it's still as passionate and as physical, but also there are other requirements and it's about their companionship."

He continued: "And as Jamie Fraser, to see him grow, he’s now becoming a lot more, I think, like his Uncle Colum, who is a great clan chief, a great politician, very calculated. And I think Jamie is now, certainly in this season, he’s having to play a lot of different people in different times. He's got a lot of balls up in the air and he’s juggling constantly."

During a game of Two Truths and a Lie, Heughan hinted at what may, or may not, happen throughout the rest of the season.

"The end of the season, we will see Jamie Fraser in the future, and he does travel through stones. That's a good one. This season, we'll see Jamie also pitched against his godfather and he’ll be on the side of the Redcoats. And the last lie I have to tell is that someone that we thought was dead may not be dead."

Outlander airs Sundays on Starz. Watch more in the video above.