'The Outpost' Plots Theatrical Run on 500 Screens in July

'The Outpost' follows U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan during the Battle of Kamdesh in 2009.

The Screen Media war film, adapted from Jake Tapper's non-fiction book, will be distributed by Fathom Events nationwide.

As some states begin to partially reopen their economies amid a novel coronavirus pandemic, Screen Media's Afghanistan war film The Outpost is planning a brief theatrical run on about 500 screens starting on July 2.

On Friday, Fathom Events, owned by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark and Regal Cinemas, said that it would distribute the Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom film nationwide for a weeklong run in theaters.

"As we lead into Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner with Screen Media again, with this being the first of many first-run films on our calendar," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, so it’s a partnership we look forward to continuing."

The Rod Lurie-directed film, based on CNN anchor Jake Tapper's 2012 non-fiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, chronicles U.S. soldiers' clash with Taliban forces in Afghanistan at the Battle of Kamdesh in 2009.

Fathom Events is releasing The Outpost in theaters on July 2, one day before an on-demand debut. Major theater chains have yet to reveal plans for nationwide reopening and safety protocols for doing so, although several high-profile films are still on the release calendar for July.

Russell Crowe's Unhinged road-rage thriller, from Solstice Studios, plans to arrive in theaters on July 1, Warner Bros.' Christopher Nolan tentpole Tenet is still dated for July 17 and Disney has yet to move its July 24 release for its live-action Mulan. Many other studio films have moved out of the summer corridor or have been removed from release calendars while the pandemic unfolds.

Screen Media's president David Fannon said: "Independence Day is the perfect time for the country to come back to theaters and The Outpost couldn’t be a better movie for them to come and experience on the big screen."