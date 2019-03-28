'The Outsiders' Musical Adaptation Set for World Premiere in Chicago

'The Outsiders' will premiere on Jun. 20 in the Albert Theatre, with its engagement concluding on Aug. 2., 2020.

The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola, will be making its way to the stage with a musical adaptation at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. This will be a world premiere for the musical, with the launch during the 2019-2020 season.

Following a rivalry between two gangs of different social classes, the story is set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma and explores how a group of young men come of age. In Coppola's film version, these characters were made famous by Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Emilio Estevez. Diane Lane also had a supporting role in the film.

The production features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist (for Red Light Winter) Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Austin-based rock duo Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival with Justin Levine and choreography by Lorin Latarro. At the helm is director Liesl Tommy (Tony nominee for Eclipsed). The Outsiders will premiere on Jun. 20 in the Goodman's Albert Theatre, with its engagement concluding on Aug. 2., 2020.

Also included in the season is the Chicago premiere of American Mariachi by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, Bernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck, Roe by Lisa Loomer and School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bloh, Molly Sweeney by Brian Friel, Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and Graveyard Shift by Korde Arrington Tuttie. In addition to these eight productions, Goodman will produce its 16th annual New Stages festival, with developmental productions and staged readings, as well as the 42nd annual production of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

The Goodman Theatre is led by artistic director Robert Falls and executive director Roche Schulfer. Priorities of the non-profit organization include the development of new plays in addition to the reimagining of classics and large scale musical works.