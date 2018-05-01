'Overboard' Remake Premieres With Call For Diversity

Stars Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, and Eva Longoria celebrate the premiere of the gender-flipped, reimagined 21st century remake of the riches-to-rags story.

The premiere of Overboard, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, took over the historic Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Monday night, and while the night was full of levity and sailor hats, the cast and crew behind the film also highlighted the "true meaning" behind the gender-swapped remake of the 1987 classic: diversity.

“In Latin America, we’ve been watching Hollywood movies forever. We love them, and they’re about Americans,” Derbez, who produced and starred in the new film, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m fighting for diversity because it’s good for everybody. It’s not like I am a Latino looking for space, it’s about making Hollywood richer.”

Writers and directors Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher explained to THR that the motivation behind the changes from the 1987 classic came from the “hope that the doors of Hollywood are opening” to diversity.

“We brought in race and class and language and gender into this movie and being able to switch those aspects up made the movie more interesting to us,” the duo explained. “We didn’t just want to remake a film that is beloved.”

The writer-director team told THR that the success of the original film was "incredibly intimidating," and that they didn’t fully understand how beloved it still is. If they had known, well “we wouldn’t have done it,” they both quipped.

Also on hand for the premiere were stars Eva Longoria, Mel Rodriguez, and Josh Segarra.

Overboard hits theaters May 4th.