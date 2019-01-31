Overwatch League, Twitch Offer VIP Viewer Pass For Upcoming Season

The All-Access Pass offers exclusive views of matches, private chat rooms with player Q&A's and discounts on league merchandise.

Twitch and Blizzard Entertainment have once again teamed for the Overwatch League All-Access Pass for the upcoming 2019 season of the e-sports league kicking off on Feb. 14. The VIP pass is being offered at $14.99, half the price of the 2018 version.

Perks of the All-Access Pass include access to the Overwatch League Command Center on Twitch which offers exclusive views of matches being streamed, such as a first-person view from any in-game player and an overhead map showing all the action, in addition to the main broadcast feed. Also included are 200 Overwatch League Tokens that can be used to purchase exclusive OWL skins for players' characters and discounts on real-life merchandise from the league.

The pass also grants Twitch viewers access to an exclusive chat room for fellow passholders with player Q&A's at the end of each match day. Twitch Prime members who purchase the All-Access pass will also receive 500 Twitch Bits, the platform's currency used to buy and use cheers for streamers.

“The Overwatch League is going to be even bigger and better for 2019, and so is the Overwatch League Twitch All-Access Pass,” said Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer. “We had some great feedback from our community in 2018 and I’m particularly excited that All-Access Passholders will be able to watch however they choose with the new and improved Command Center. The Overwatch League All-Access Pass is packed with value and new features that fans worldwide are sure to love.”

2019 is the second in a two-year deal between OWL and Twitch making the video streaming platform the exclusive worldwide third-party digital provider for Overwatch League's regular season, playoffs and championship matches. Last season's playoffs also aired on ESPN and Disney XD. 2018's Grand Finals, which were housed at the Barclays Center in New York City, drew 10.8 million viewers according to Blizzard.