OWN, Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to Offer Free Student Screenings of 'Half the Picture'

Approximately 1,500 tickets for screenings of the documentary centered female directors will be distributed to students in New York and Los Angeles.

Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network, The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) and Discovery Communications will donate 1,500 tickets to students in New York and Los Angeles for free screenings of the upcoming documentary Half the Picture.

The documentary celebrates the work of female film directors and dissects the systemic discrimination that have denied women in Hollywood opportunities. Rather than address the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood figures, the documentary focuses on how women have continued to succeed despite facing hardships along the way.

“Half the Picture powerfully illustrates an important truth: only half our stories are being told when women’s voices are not included in the global conversation,” said Jana Babatunde-Bey, president of WJSFF in a statement. “When given the opportunity, women storytellers positively influence culture and create more inclusive societies by sharing their stories. WJSFF is committed to improving lives through the art of storytelling and proud to support Half the Picture.”

The documentary made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, also arriving amid the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. To offer their expertise, prominent female filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Catherine Hardwicke, Jill Soloway and many others make appearances throughout the film to discuss their early careers, how they transitioned to studio films or television and how they balance their work and family life. First-time feature filmmaker Amy Adrion directed Picture.

Adrion explained that her work is not only telling of the current times, but something that “needed to be told” in order to affirm to the next generation that change is plausible.

Adrion explains: “When movement around the issue of women directors was gaining steam, I knew this was a story that needed to be told - these are my heroes, women who wouldn't take no for an answer, fighting powerful forces, making movies and shows I wanted to see. After many years of stagnation, it seemed the timing could finally be right for something to change. I had to be there.”

The film has also screened at the 2018 South by Southwest Festival and 2018 Sundance Film Festival: London. In London the film received the “What Next” award from the festival programming team.

Half the Picture is set to hit theaters in New York on Friday, June 8 and in Los Angeles on Friday, June 22 by Gravitas Ventures.