Owners Vote to Strip Trump Name From Luxury Condo Building

The board at nearby 120 Riverside announced Thursday it would no longer be called Trump Place.

Three adjacent buildings dropped his name before Trump took office, then another last fall.

Big, brassy letters spelling "Trump" will be ripped off another New York City apartment tower, the last of six luxury condominiums that once displayed the president's name.

Owners got an email Friday from the board of managers of a high-rise on Manhattan's west side confirming that "Trump Place" will disappear from the facade in coming weeks.

The move comes after the majority of owners at 220 Riverside Blvd. voted to remove the Trump name, though the Trump Organization still manages the condo.

The board at nearby 120 Riverside announced Thursday it would no longer be called Trump Place.

Three adjacent buildings dropped his name before Republican President Donald Trump took office, then another last fall.

The buildings were developed in the 1990s by a group of Chinese billionaires.