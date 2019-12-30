'Ozark' Actress Julia Garner Weds Foster the People Lead Singer Mark Foster

Garner will next be seen in the Harvey Weinstein-inspired film 'The Assistant,' which hits theaters Jan. 31.

Ozark actress Julia Garner and Foster the People lead singer Mark Foster have tied the knot.

Garner confirmed that the two were married Saturday, Dec. 27, with an Instagram post early Monday.

On Sunday, fashion designer Zac Posen shared photos and videos from the couple's wedding reception on Instagram.

“Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," he captioned a photo of Garner and Foster embracing.

On his Instagram story, Posen also posted videos of Garner and Foster dancing, a photo of them embracing and an image of himself with the happy couple, where Posen repeated his best wishes.

Garner and Foster's engagement was confirmed by People magazine in May and she showed off her engagement ring in a set of photos from a trip to Montana that she posted to her own Instagram account in October.

After Garner won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series earlier this year, Foster took to Instagram to rave about his then-fiancee's win.

“It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I’m beyond proud of this girl,” the singer captioned pictures of himself and Garner over Emmy weekend. “Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."

Garner will next be seen on the big screen in the Harvey Weinstein-inspired film The Assistant, which hits theaters Jan. 31 after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival.

The actress recently inked a first-look deal with Ozark producer MRC, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter, and revealed on Instagram that production has wrapped on the third season of the Netflix drama.

Garner's MRC deal is her first foray into producing and will involve her working with the company to develop and executive produce TV projects. The actress has also had memorable roles on Modern Love, Maniac, The Americans, Dirty John and Waco.

Check out Garner and Posen's Instagram posts below.