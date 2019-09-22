Emmys: 'Ozark's' Julia Garner Prevails Over 'Game of Thrones' Nominees for Best Supporting Actress Win

The win earned the 'Ozark' actress her first Emmy.

Ozark's Julia Garner took home the trophy for best supporting actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, prevailing in a category dominated by Game of Thrones.

Onstage, the first-time Emmy nominee and winner thanked a number of people, including Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and her co-star Jason Bateman, who she said has been "a guiding light from the beginning."

"I love playing Ruth so much, and every single day I just feel so lucky to be doing this," Garner said. "This is so special. I'll remember this forever."

Garner beat Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, along with Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw. Headey and Williams have both been nominated in the category in the past, though neither have won.

Ozark is nominated for a total of nine Emmys, including two for Garner's co-star Jason Bateman: both best director and best lead actor in a drama series.

The hostless 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired on Fox.