Ozzy Osbourne Reveals "Terribly Challenging" Parkinson's Diagnosis

"I'm a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state," the musician said of his fall last year when he and his family were interviewed on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in an interview with his family that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Joined by his wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Robin Roberts about the health battle he experienced after a fall and Parkinson's diagnosis last February.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Ozzy Osbourne said. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

His health was further complicated when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"It's PRKN 2," explained Sharon Osbourne. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Kelly and Jack Osbourne were the first people to realize that something was wrong with their father.

"It's kind of become a bit of, I think, a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, 'Snap out of it. Come on, we have to all admit what's happening here,' so that we can get over this. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page," Kelly Osbourne said.

She added that her father's diagnosis has made the family closer. "We've all learned so much about each other again," Kelly Osbourne said. "It's reaffirmed how strong we are."

Ozzy Osbourne later admitted that spending so much time at home has been a hard adjustment for him. "Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job," he said. "And so when I see my wife goin' to work, my kids goin' to work, everybody's doing — tryin' to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can't contribute to my family."

He added, "I'm a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state."

And he said that his fans have acted as a good source of support during his health battle. "They're my air," he said. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

He added that in wake of his recent single "Ordinary Man," he plans to start performing again. "I wanna see my people," the musician said. "I miss them so much."

"He's gonna get back out there," added Sharon Osbourne. "And he's gonna do what he loves to do. I know it."

Watch the Osbourne family's interview below.