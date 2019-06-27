Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne Blast Donald Trump's Use of "Crazy Train" in Debate Tweet

The former Black Sabbath frontman is just the latest musician to lash out at the President for unauthorized use.

Donald Trump’s use of Ozzy Osbourne’s "Crazy Train" in a Twitter video this morning didn’t go over well with the former Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon.

"Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train,' we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," said Sharon — who notably appeared on Season 9 of Trump's NBC series The Celebrity Apprentice — in a statement on behalf of her husband. "Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump — perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West ('Gold Digger'), Kid Rock ('I Am the Bullgod’) or Ted Nugent ('Stranglehold') will allow use of their music."

Trump tweeted a doctored video early Thursday morning that marries Osbourne’s 1980 single with footage of a technical glitch that occurred at last night’s Democratic primary debate in an effort to mock the participants. The video culminates with footage of Trump on a stage before ending with a plug for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Osbourne isn’t the first artist to denounce Trump for using one of his songs. During the 2016 election, Queen released a statement noting their frustration with Trump’s use of "We Are the Champions" at the Republican National Convention. Neil Young, Aerosmith and R.E.M. have also taken public exception to Trump’s use of their music at events.

