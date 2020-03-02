Imax Names Pablo Calamera New Chief Technology Officer

The former JW Player, Vonage and ClearChannel technology exec will replace a retiring Brian Bonnick.

Imax on Monday named Pablo Calamera as its new chief technology officer, replacing Brian Bonnick as he retires after 20 years with the giant screen exhibitor.

Calamera, who also becomes executive vp of Imax, joins the Toronto-based company from video platform JW Player, where he served as CTO. He will report directly to Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax, and be based in New York.

"Over the course of his 30-year career, Pablo has cultivated deep expertise in helping global brands leverage technology to develop innovative products and platforms, expand their reach, and connect with consumers in powerful ways,” said Gelfond in a statement.

Calamera also completed earlier technology stints at Vonage, ClearChannel, Apple, Microsoft, WebTV, Danger and AT&T Labs. He succeeds Bonnick, who will retire after two decades with Imax where he pioneered digital technology like laser projection.

The launch of the new top-of the-digital-line laser projection system has been followed by Imax striking sizable deals with Cineworld/Regal and AMC for the technology. Imax launched its first laser projector in 2016, aimed at its largest auditoriums, for an expanded range of colors.

"Brian Bonnick has been a driving force behind the technology that lifted Imax beyond museums and into multiplexes around the world, establishing the company as a global entertainment powerhouse,” continued Gelfond.