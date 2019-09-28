'Pacificado' Wins Golden Shell Award for Best Film at San Sebastian Fest

The film, produced by Winters, Darren Aronofsky, Paula Linhares, Marcos Tellecheak and Lisa Muskat, also nabbed the best actor award for Bukassa Kabengele and the best cinematography prize for Laura Merians.

U.S. director Paxton Winters walked off with the Golden Shell Award at the gala closing ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday for Pacificado (Pacififed), a Portuguese-language film set in the favela shantytowns of Brazil.

The film, produced by Winters, Darren Aronofsky, Paula Linhares, Marcos Tellecheak and Lisa Muskat, also nabbed the best actor award for Bukassa Kabengele and the best cinematography prize for Laura Merians.

Pacificado was the first Brazilian film to win the top honors at the festival. It recounts the story of a young girl and her relationship with her estranged father after he is released from prison. It is to be distributed by 20th Century Fox.

The other big winner of the evening was Spain’s La Trinchera Infinita (The Endless Trench) with Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga sharing the best director award, and Goenaga and Luiso Berdejo taking the prize for best screenplay.

La Trinchera Infinita is about a Spaniard fearing arrest who must hide in his home for more than three decades after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War and survives with the support of his wife.

In comments to the audience gathered in the modernistic Kursaal auditorium on the city’s elegant seaside promenade, Arregi said he accepted the prize "for all those people who are afraid. But there is no reason to be afraid."

The best actress award was shared by Greta Fernandez for the Spanish production La Hija de un Ladron (The Thief’s Daughter) and Nina Hoss for Das Vorspiel (The Audition), a German-French co-production.

Earlier in the week, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, veteran Canadian actor Donald Sutherland and Greek director Costa-Gavras were each recipients of the Donostia Award, given for their contributions to the film industry.

A complete list of award winners follows.

Film

Pacificado (Pacified), directed by Paxton Winters

Special Jury Prize

Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour

Director

Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga

Actress

Greta Fernandez and Nina Hoss

Actor

Bukassa Kabengele

Director of Cinematography

Laura Merians

Screenplay

Luiso Berdejo, Jose Mari Goenaga

New Director

Jorge Riquelme Serrano for Algunas Bestias (Some Beasts)

Horizontes

Romina Paula for De Nuevo Otra Vez (Again, Once Again)

Films in Progress

Sin Señas Particulares (Non Distinguishing Features), directed by Fernanda Valadez,

Produced by Corpulenta Producciones

Glocal in Progress Prize

Galaktika e Andromedes (Andromeda Galaxy), directed by More Raça

Produced by Arena

EFADs-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant

La Hija de Todas Las Rabias (Daughter of Rage), directed by Laura Baumeister

Produced by Felipa Films

Arte International Prize

La Hija de Todas Las Rabias (Daughter of Rage), directed by Laura Baumeister

Produced by Felipa Films

Rec Grabaketa-Estudia Post Production Award

Sem Dor (Painless), directed by Michael Wahrmann

Produced by Sancho&Punta