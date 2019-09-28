AWARDS 'Pacificado' Wins Golden Shell Award for Best Film at San Sebastian Fest 1:41 PM PDT 9/28/2019 by Benjamin Jones FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME San Sebastian Film Festival 'Pacified' The film, produced by Winters, Darren Aronofsky, Paula Linhares, Marcos Tellecheak and Lisa Muskat, also nabbed the best actor award for Bukassa Kabengele and the best cinematography prize for Laura Merians. U.S. director Paxton Winters walked off with the Golden Shell Award at the gala closing ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday for Pacificado (Pacififed), a Portuguese-language film set in the favela shantytowns of Brazil. The film, produced by Winters, Darren Aronofsky, Paula Linhares, Marcos Tellecheak and Lisa Muskat, also nabbed the best actor award for Bukassa Kabengele and the best cinematography prize for Laura Merians. Pacificado was the first Brazilian film to win the top honors at the festival. It recounts the story of a young girl and her relationship with her estranged father after he is released from prison. It is to be distributed by 20th Century Fox. The other big winner of the evening was Spain’s La Trinchera Infinita (The Endless Trench) with Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga sharing the best director award, and Goenaga and Luiso Berdejo taking the prize for best screenplay. La Trinchera Infinita is about a Spaniard fearing arrest who must hide in his home for more than three decades after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War and survives with the support of his wife. In comments to the audience gathered in the modernistic Kursaal auditorium on the city’s elegant seaside promenade, Arregi said he accepted the prize "for all those people who are afraid. But there is no reason to be afraid." The best actress award was shared by Greta Fernandez for the Spanish production La Hija de un Ladron (The Thief’s Daughter) and Nina Hoss for Das Vorspiel (The Audition), a German-French co-production. Earlier in the week, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, veteran Canadian actor Donald Sutherland and Greek director Costa-Gavras were each recipients of the Donostia Award, given for their contributions to the film industry. A complete list of award winners follows. Film Pacificado (Pacified), directed by Paxton Winters Special Jury Prize Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour Director Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga Actress Greta Fernandez and Nina Hoss Actor Bukassa Kabengele Director of Cinematography Laura Merians Screenplay Luiso Berdejo, Jose Mari Goenaga New Director Jorge Riquelme Serrano for Algunas Bestias (Some Beasts) Horizontes Romina Paula for De Nuevo Otra Vez (Again, Once Again) Films in Progress Sin Señas Particulares (Non Distinguishing Features), directed by Fernanda Valadez, Produced by Corpulenta Producciones Glocal in Progress Prize Galaktika e Andromedes (Andromeda Galaxy), directed by More Raça Produced by Arena EFADs-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant La Hija de Todas Las Rabias (Daughter of Rage), directed by Laura Baumeister Produced by Felipa Films Arte International Prize La Hija de Todas Las Rabias (Daughter of Rage), directed by Laura Baumeister Produced by Felipa Films Rec Grabaketa-Estudia Post Production Award Sem Dor (Painless), directed by Michael Wahrmann Produced by Sancho&Punta FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Benjamin Jones THRnews@thr.com @thr