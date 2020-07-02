'Paddington' 'McMafia' Backer Anton Launches Beiboot Production Venture with Ex-BBC Exec

Tobi De Graaff, former director of commission and co-production at BBC Studios, will run the new shingle, which aims to develop, package and finance high-end European TV.

Tobi De Graaff, the former director of commission and co-production at BBC Studios has launched a stand-alone production company, Beiboot Representation, with backing from Sebastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton (Paddington, McMafia, His Dark Materials).

The new outfit aims to develop, package and finance high-end television, focusing on European-produced content. Beiboot will be based in London. The firm's name comes from the German word for dinghy, a boat that helps guide larger ships to shore.

De Graaff has been a major figure on the European TV scene for more than two decades. At the BBC, one of his main focuses was partnering with international producers to co-finance high-end content. Before joining the BBC he was director of global TV distribution for ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Anton is one of the go-to financiers for independent film and TV producers. The group backed such features as the Paddington franchise as well as Non-Stop and Shaun The Sheep with Studiocanal and have an on-going drama fund for high-end TV with the BBC which has produced projects including McMafia, Gentleman Jack and Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials.

Anton is already pan-European with financing agreements in place with several continental studios, including Federation Entertainment and TF1-owned Newen. The group launched its own film production arm last year and inked its first major deal in Sundance, when Searchlight Pictures picked up worldwide rights to The Night House starring Rebecca Hall. Anton's upcoming slate includes Gerard Butler actioner Greenland, which STX will release.

"This partnership is born out of a shared vision of establishing an independent European-based hub to support the immense creativity that exists here," said Sebastien Raybaud in a statement. "Tobi has earned the trust of both producers and buyers with the proven ability to expertly navigate the two worlds. Our ambition is to back our production partners in generating some of the most exciting new shows to come out of Europe and the UK."

Anton’s SVP Business Development, Celia Meirow negotiated the deal between the two companies.

