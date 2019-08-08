Antonio Banderas Struggles With Declining Directing Career in 'Pain and Glory' Trailer

Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Penelope Cruz, Julieta Serrano, Raúl Arévalo and Asier Flores round out the cast of the Pedro Almodovar-directed Spanish drama.

Sony Pictures Classic released the first trailer for Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory on Thursday.

The Spanish-language film follows declining film director Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas) as he reflects on his life choices. He revisits encounters that happened in his past as his present life falls apart.

The trailer opens with Salvador floating in a pool as he reflects on defining moments in his life, including a scene in which his elderly mother (Serrano) tells him he has not been a good son.

Salvador next visits a former co-worker (Etxeandia) that he has not seen in years. "It's taken me 32 years to reconcile myself with this film," he says as he points to a poster for the film they collaborated on.

While out to lunch, Salvador's friend asks him what he will do if he no longer makes films. "Live, I guess," he responds.

A clip from his childhood gives viewers a look at how he lived with his father (Arévalo) and mother (Cruz). "You're a dreamer," his mother tells a young Salvador (Flores).

The trailer continues with a montage of clips from Salvador's past and present life before the young version of his mother is shown singing to Salvador as she works outside.

"Safe journey," the older Salvador says directly to the camera at the conclusion of the trailer. "Thank you for coming. Really."

The film premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Banderas won the best actor award and Alberto Iglesias won the best soundtrack award.

It was announced on Tuesday that the drama will screen at the 2019 New York Film Festival, which will run from Sept. 27- Oct. 13.

Pain and Glory will be opening in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 4. Watch the full trailer below.