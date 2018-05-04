Paley Center for Media Adds Roger Goodell, Vivendi CEO to Board of Trustees

The NFL commissioner, Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Faiza J. Saeed are the newest members of the nonprofit's board.

The Paley Center for Media has added three executives to its board of trustees, the organization announced Friday. The new additions are NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Cravath, Swaine & Moore's presiding partner Faiza J. Saeed were also announced as latest board members.

The Paley Center board consists of leading executives in the media and entertainment industry and supports the nonprofit’s goal of discussing the constantly evolving media landscape. Other responsibilities of the board include providing input and creating strategies for public programs and exhibits, workshops, educational classes and industry events hosted by the organization.

“The Paley Center’s board of trustees is comprised of the most important and prestigious leaders in the media, sports, and entertainment industries,” said the Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reid in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Arnaud, Roger and Faiza to our esteemed board and look forward to the invaluable contributions each will make to the Paley Center’s continued growth.”

Other members on the board include Alfonso de Angoitia, Frank A. Bennack Jr., Mutch Barnes, Gary B. Bettman, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Brandon Burgess, Juan Luis Cebrian, Adriana Cisneros, Cesar Conde, Arzuhan Dogan Yalcindag, Nancy Dubuc, Tami Erwin, David Eun, Randy Falco, Cristiana Falcone, Mike Fries, Dexter Goei, Judy Hart Angelo, Gustave Hauser, Robert A. Iger, Peggy Johnson, John H. Josephson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Mel Karmazin, Henry A. Kissinger, Debra Lee, Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Joe Marchese, John Martin, Julie Menin, Jonathon Miller, Leslie Moonves, Daniel L. Mosley, James Murdoch, Katherine Oliver, William C. Paley, Richard Plepler, Shari Redstone, Dan Rose, Michael I. Roth, Geoffrey K. Sands, Josh Sapan, Robert B. Schumer, Stanley S. Shuman, Edward Skyler, Evan Spiegel, David J. Stern, Devin Wenig, Dick Wolf and David Zaslav.