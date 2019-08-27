'Black-ish,' 'The Kominsky Method' Events Set for PaleyFest NY 2019

For the upcoming fest, TBS' 'Search Party' will also hold a screening accompanied by an intimate discussion with its cast and creators.

The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday announced the first selections for the organization's upcoming television festival PaleyFest NY, set to take place in New York from Oct. 4 to 15.

Entering its seventh year, the fest will continue to gather creative teams of today's most acclaimed television series. So far, screenings and panels have been set for ABC's Emmy-winning comedy Black-ish on Oct. 13; Netflix's Emmy-nominated comedy The Kominsky Method on Oct. 10; and TBS' beloved Search Party on Oct. 7.

"We’re thrilled to announce the first selections of PaleyFest NY which represent some of the best comedies television has to offer," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "Every October New Yorkers know they can look forward to all the entertaining conversations and can’t-miss moments behind their favorite television shows that only happen at PaleyFest NY."

The teams for Black-ish, The Kominsky Method and Search Party are equally excited to be involved. "The Black-ish family is excited to premiere a special look at season six with PaleyFest NY, as well as share some gems and stories from this upcoming season with our amazing fans," said Black-ish executive producer Courtney Lilly.

"Really looking forward to joining some of my fellow castmates from The Kominsky Method at this year’s PaleyFest NY," said series star Michael Douglas. "It’s a great way to premiere and kick off our second season."

Added Search Party’s executive producer Sarah-Violet Bliss: "The team from Search Party is thrilled to take part in this year’s PaleyFest NY. We are proud that this very New York show will be a part of New York’s favorite television festival."

Additional shows and talent will be revealed Oct. 9.