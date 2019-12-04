Zack Gottsagen to Receive Rising Star Award for 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' at Palm Springs Film Festival Gala

The actor will be honored during the Jan. 2 event.

In recognition of his performance in dramedy The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen is set to be honored with the Rising Star award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival gala event in January, 2020.

"The Peanut Butter Falcon is one of the best feel-good movies of the year," said festival chairman Harold Matzner. "Its star Zack Gottsagen gives an outstanding performance as a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to fulfill his dream and ends up going on a life-changing journey. We look forward to seeing more of Zack in future roles and it is our great honor to present him with the Rising Star Award."

The actor made his screen debut with the Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz-directed film, which follows the young man's desire to become a pro-wrestler. The film also stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

Previously announced honorees include Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez and Martin Scorsese, who is receiving the Visionary Award for his recent film, The Irishman. Past recipients of the Rising Star award include Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick and Gal Gadot.

Gottsagen will next be seen in Ready to Ride: A Musical Homecoming, alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

Hosted by Mary Hart, the film awards gala is scheduled to take place on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival then kicks off, running until Jan. 13, 2020.