MOVIES Palm Springs Film Fest: 'JoJo Rabbit,' Foreign-Language Oscar Candidates, Oliver Sacks Doc Join Lineup 9:00 AM PST 12/10/2019 by Katie Kilkenny FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures The event, running Jan. 3-12, will screen all 51 submissions for best international feature at the Oscars. The 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival will open with the Italian comedy An Almost Ordinary Summer and screen all 51 submissions for best international feature at the Oscars, among many other titles, the festival announced Tuesday. The event, which will run from Jan. 3 to Jan. 12, 2020, will close with the Peter Cattaneo dramedy Military Wives, feature a special sidebar for Italian film and play host to authors whose books were adapted into the films Hustlers, JoJo Rabbit and Motherless Brooklyn (it will also screen those films). One hundred eighty-eight films in total will play across the festival, from 81 countries. The festival will include seven world premieres, six North American and 33 U.S. premieres. "It’s an extraordinary pleasure to be sharing this year’s festival lineup with the world, my first as Artistic Director,” PSIFF Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez said in a statement of the lineup. “In tradition with previous years, we’ve looked back at an excellent year of international cinema and cherry-picked some of the best in the circuit, as well as some undiscovered gems. From award-winners and hopefuls to smaller, independent stories that stick with you, this year’s lineup showcases an exciting group of diverse and powerful voices." The event, which has always highlighted international film, will enlist a jury of international film critics to choose honorees for the FIPRESCI Award for best foreign language film of the year, best actor, best actress and best screenplay. See the full lineup below. The complete lineup is also available at PSIFF's website. TALKING PICTURES & BOOK TO SCREEN Hustlers (USA) with director Lorene Scafaria and “The Hustlers at Scores” author Jessica Pressler JoJo Rabbit (USA) with Caging Skies author Christine Leunens Motherless Brooklyn (USA) with author Jonathan Lethem AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS 1982 (Lebanon), Director Oualid Mouaness Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani Ága (Bulgaria), Director Milko Lazarov And Then We Danced (Sweden), Director Levan Akin Antigone (Canada), Director Sophie Deraspe Atlantics (Senegal), Director Mati Diop The Awakening of the Ants (Costa Rica), Director Antonella Sudasassi Furnis Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (UK), Director Chiwetel Ejiofor Buoyancy (Australia), Director Rodd Rathjen The Chambermaid (Mexico), Director Lila Avilés Commitment (Turkey), Director Semih Kaplanoğlu (North American Premiere) Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa The Delegation (Albania), Director Bujar Alimani Finding Farideh (Iran), Director Azadeh Moussavi, Kourosh Ataee Gaza (Ireland), Director Gary Keane, Andrew McConnell Gully Boy (India), Director Zoya Akhtar Heroic Losers (Argentina), Director Sebastián Borensztein (U.S. Premiere) Honeyland (North Macedonia), Director Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska Incitement (Israel), Director Yaron Zilberman (U.S. Premiere) Instinct (Netherlands), Director Halina Reijn Invisible Life (Brazil), Director Karim Aïnouz It Must Be Heaven (Palestine), Director Elia Suleiman Les Misérables (France), Director Ladj Ly Let There Be Light (Slovakia), Director Marko Skop M for Malaysia (Malaysia), Director Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes The Mover (Latvia), Director Dāvis Sīmanis Our Mothers (Belgium), Director Cesar Diaz Out Stealing Horses (Norway), Director Hans Petter Moland Pain And Glory (Spain), Director Pedro Almodóvar The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Director Václav Marhoul Papicha (Algeria), Director Mounia Meddour Parasite (South Korea), Director Bong Joon-Ho The Perfect Candidate (Saudi Arabia), Director Haifaa Al-Mansour Queen of Hearts (Denmark), Director May el-Toukhy The Red Pigeon (Pakistan), Director Kamal Khan Retablo (Peru), Director Alvaro Delgado Aparicio Spider (Chile), Director Andrés Wood The Steed (Mongolia), Director Erdenebileg Ganbold System Crasher (Germany), Director Nora Fingscheidt Tel Aviv on Fire (Luxembourg), Director Sameh Zoabi Those Who Remained (Hungary), Director Barnabás Tóth Truth and Justice (Estonia), Director Tanel Toom (North American Premiere) Tu Me Manques (Bolivia), Director Rodrigo Bellott Verdict (Philippines), Director Raymund Ribay Gutierrez Weathering With You (Japan), Director Makoto Shinkai When Tomatoes Met Wagner (Greece), Director Marianna Economou The Whistlers (Romania), Director Corneliu Porumboiu A White, White Day (Iceland), Director Hlynur Palmason Zana (Kosovo), Director Antoneta Kastrati (U.S. Premiere) FOCUS ON ITALY The Champion (Italy), Director Leonardo D’Agostini (North American Premiere) The Disappearance of My Mother (Italy), Director Beniamino Barrese Martin Eden (Italy/France/Germany), Director Pietro Marcello Simple Women (Italy/Romania), Director Chiara Malta (U.S. Premiere) Sole (Italy), Director Carlo Sironi A Soul Journey (UK/Italy), Director Marco Della Fonte (World Premiere) The Traitor (Italy), Director Marco Bellocchio MODERN MASTERS About Endlessness (Sweden/Germany/Norway), Director Roy Andersson (U.S. Premiere) Desert One (USA), Director Barbara Kopple First Love (Japan), Director Takashi Miike Mr. Jones (Poland/UK/Ukraine), Director Agnieszka Holland Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin (UK), Director Werner Herzog So Long, My Son (China), Director Wang Xiaoshuai The Truth (France), Director Hirokazu Koreeda Varda By Agnès (France/Germany), Director Agnès Varda NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS Arab Blues (France/Tunisia), Director Manele Labidi Blow the Man Down (USA), Director Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy The Good Intentions (Argentina), Director Ana García Blaya (U.S. Premiere) Hearts and Bones (Australia), Director Ben Lawrence Lara (Germany), Director Jan-Ole Gerster Lina from Lima (Chile/Peru/Argentina), Director Maria Paz González (U.S. Premiere) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), Director Pawo Choyning Dorji (U.S. Premiere) Murmur (Canada), Director Heather Young (U.S. Premiere) Patrick (Belgium), Director Tim Mielants A Son (France/Tunisia/Lebanon/Qatar), Director Mehdi M. Barsaoui (U.S. Premiere) Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León A Thief’s Daughter (Spain), Director Belén Funes Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana (U.S. Premiere) TRUE STORIES Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche Ara Malikian. A Life Among Strings (Spain), Director Nata Moreno (U.S. Premiere) The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon Billie (UK), Director James Erskine The Capote Tapes (UK), Director Ebs Burnough Coup 53 (UK/USA/Iran), Director Taghi Amirani David Foster: Off the Record (Canada), Director Barry Avrich (U.S. Premiere) The Dog Doc (USA), Director Cindy Meehl The Donut Dollies (USA/Vietnam), Director Norman Anderson Forman vs. Forman (Czech Republic/France), Director Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna Free Color (USA/Venezuela/France), Director Alberto Arvelo (World Premiere) I Am Not Alone (Armenia), Director Garin Hovannisian The Kingmaker (USA), Director Lauren Greenfield Leftover Women (Israel), Director Shosh Shlam, Hilla Medalia Maxima (USA/Peru), Director Claudia Sparrow The New Bauhaus (USA), Director Alysa Nahmias Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Canada), Director Daniel Roher Our Time Machine (China/USA), Director Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang Paris Stalingrad (France), Director Hind Meddeb, Thim Naccache Red Penguins (USA/Russia), Director Gabe Polsky Rewind (USA), Director Sasha Joseph Neulinger Romantic Comedy (UK), Director Elizabeth Sankey Searching for Mr. Rugoff (USA) Director Ira Deutchman The Seer and the Unseen (Iceland/USA), Director Sara Dosa Stevenson - Lost and Found (USA/France/Germany/New Zealand), Director Sally Williams Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari This Is Not a Movie (Canada/Germany), Director Yung Chang We Are the Radical Monarchs (USA), Director Linda Goldstein Knowlton Zero Impunity (Luxembourg/France), Director Nicolas Blies, Stéphane Hueber-Blies (U.S. Premiere) QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA Born to Be (USA), Director Tania Cypriano Changing the Game (USA), Director Michael Barnett GAYLA Screening - Gay Chorus Deep South (USA), Director David Charles Rodrigues Lingua Franca (USA/Philippines), Director Isabel Sandoval Moffie (South Africa), Director Oliver Hermanus (North American Premiere) Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (USA/UK), Director Ric Burns GAYLA Screening - Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (France), Director Céline Sciamma Second Star on the Right (Colombia), Director Ruth Caudeli Sequin in a Blue Room (Australia), Director Samuel Van Grinsven Stage Mother (USA), Director Thom Fitzgerald (World Premiere) Straight Up (USA), Director James Sweeney Two of Us (France/Luxembourg/Belgium), Director Filippo Meneghetti (U.S. Premiere) WORLD CINEMA NOW 14 Days, 12 Nights (Canada), Director Jean-Philippe Duval (U.S. Premiere) 37 Seconds (Japan), Director HIKARI Adventures of a Mathematician (Germany/Poland), Director Thorsten Klein (International Premiere) And the Birds Rained Down (Canada), Director Louise Archambault (U.S. Premiere) The Artist's Wife (USA), Director Tom Dolby Babyteeth (Australia/USA), Director Shannon Murphy Bacurau (Brazil/France), Director Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles Baghdad in My Shadow (Switzerland/Germany/UK), Director Samir Balloon (China), Director Pema Tseden The Barefoot Emperor (Belgium/Netherlands/Croatia/Bulgaria), Director Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosen (U.S. Premiere) Bellbird (New Zealand), Director Hamish Bennett The Burnt Orange Heresy (UK/Italy), Director Giuseppe Capotondi (U.S. Premiere) Certified Mail (Egypt), Director Hisham Saqr (U.S. Premiere) Clemency (USA), Director Chinonye Chukwu The County (Iceland/Denmark/Germany/France), Director Grímur Hákonarson Disclosure (Australia/UK), Director Michael Bentham (World Premiere) Dogs Don't Wear Pants (Finland/Latvia), Director J-P Valkeapää Douze Points (Israel/France), Director Daniel Syrkin (International Premiere) Easy Land (Canada), Director Sanja Zivkovic (International Premiere) Echo (Iceland/France/Switzerland), Director Rúnar Rúnarsson (U.S. Premiere) The Elder One (India), Director Geetu Mohandas (U.S. Premiere) Extracurricular (Croatia), Director Ivan-Goran Vitez Forgiveness (Israel), Director Guy Amir, Hanan Savyon A Girl Missing (Japan/France), Director Kôji Fukada Greed (UK), Director Michael Winterbottom (U.S. Premiere) Hope (Norway/Sweden), Director Maria Sødahl (U.S. Premiere) The Humorist (Russia/Latvia/Czech Republic), Director Michael Idov The Innocence (Spain), Director Lucia Alemany (North American Premiere) Judy & Punch (Australia), Director Mirrah Foulkes Litigante (France/Colombia), Director Franco Lolli Lucky Grandma (USA), Director Sasie Sealy Made in Bangladesh (France/Bangladesh/Denmark/Portugal), Director Rubaiyat Hossain Mafia Inc. (Canada), Director Daniel Grou (North American Premiere) Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (Australia/Morocco), Director Tony Tilse (World Premiere) Oleg (Latvia/Belgium/Lithuania/France), Director Juris Kursietis Ordinary Love (UK/Ireland), Director Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn (U.S. Premiere) The Orphanage (Denmark/Germany/France/Luxembourg/Afghanistan), Director Shahrbanoo Sadat Our Lady of the Nile (France/Belgium), Director Atiq Rahimi (U.S. Premiere) Out of Tune (Denmark), Director Frederikke Aspöck Pelican Blood (Germany), Director Katrin Gebbe The Perfect Patient (Sweden), Director Mikael Håfström (International Premiere) Proxima (France/Germany), Director Alice Winocour The Rest of Us (Canada), Director Aisling Chin-Yee (U.S. Premiere) Rounds (Bulgaria/Serbia), Director Stephan Komandarev (U.S. Premiere) The Song of Names (Canada), Director François Girard South Mountain (USA), Director Hilary Brougher The Spy (Norway), Director Jens Jonsson (U.S. Premiere) Standing Up, Falling Down (USA), Director Matt Ratner A Sun (Taiwan), Director Chung Mong-Hong (U.S. Premiere) The Swallows Of Kabul (France/Switzerland), Director Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec Synchronic (USA), Director Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson Three Summers (Brazil/France), Director Sandra Kogut The Vast of Night (USA), Director Andrew Patterson Wet Season (Singapore/Taiwan), Director Anthony Chen (U.S. Premiere) The Wild Goose Lake (China/France), Director Diao Yinan You Tell Me (Germany), Director Michael Fetter Nathansky (International Premiere) You Will Die At Twenty (Sudan/France/Egypt/Germany/Norway/Qatar), Director Amjad Abu Alala (U.S. Premiere) FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Katie Kilkenny Katherine.Kilkenny@THR.com katiekilkenny7