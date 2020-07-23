'Palm Springs' Producer Becky Sloviter to Head Female Comedy Label at MRC Film

She most recently served as the head of production and development at Party Over Here.

Producer Becky Sloviter, who most recently produced Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is joining MRC Film to head a new label focused on female-fronted comedies.

The company will operate under MRC Film, but will have the flexibility to work in collaboration with other producers, as well as distributors. In her new role, Sloviter will report to MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman.

(MRC, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, also owns MRC Film.)

Sloviter most recently served as the head of production and development at Party Over Here, The Lonely Island’s production company. In addition to producing Palm Springs, her credits include feature I Used To Go Here and Hulu series PEN15. She previously held positions at MGM and Stuber/Parent Productions, during which time her credits included Role Models, The Cabin in the Woods and Zookeeper.

The label has two films in development, Adam Sztykiel’s Let’s Have Kids! and Ashley Nicole Black's The Inheritance.

Let’s Have Kids! will be the directorial debut for Sztykiel, whose credits include the screenplays for Rampage and the upcoming Warner Bros/DC Comic film Black Adam. The screenplay, co-written with Ellie Knaus, follows two lifelong best friends who decide to have babies at the same time so they can navigate the great unknown of motherhood together, but find their friendship is deeply tested when only one of them gets pregnant.

Black, an Emmy winner known for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is the story of total opposite half-sisters who are forced to go on a road trip together after the death of their father in order to collect their inheritance.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Becky who has a rare combination of taste, tenacity and bonhomie. To borrow a sports metaphor, she’s a true triple threat,” said Adler and Golfman. “We are excited to work with her to build a company that supports fresh and dynamic voices and tells stories that make people laugh.”

“I'm delighted to partner with MRC Film, whose belief in supporting distinct voices dovetails beautifully with our collective goal of building upon the strong tradition of classic female-driven comedies," Sloviter said. “I feel fortunate to be launching this company at a time when we all need some levity; and I'm grateful that Brye and Jonathan are mensches of the highest order as we build this company over Zoom with my kids interrupting every 12 minutes.”