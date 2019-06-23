Palm Springs ShortFest: 'The Christmas Gift' Wins Best of Festival Prize

The top Jury awards went to 'Guaxuma' and 'King Wah (I Think I Love You).'

The Christmas Gift, a short film by director Bogdan Muresanu about a father learning that his son has mailed a letter to Santa wishing to see Ceausescu dead, nabbed the Best of the Festival prize at the Palm Springs ShortFest on Sunday.

The top jury awards at the Palm Springs ShortFest saw the best international short prize go to Guaxuma, a film by Nora Normande, which is centered on grains of sand in motion capturing happy childhood memories on the beach of a special friendship.

Meanwhile, the top jury award for best North American short went to King Wah (I Think I Love You) directed by Horatio Baltz. The film follows a disgruntled delivery man, a woman with chronic déjà vu, Pat Sajak, and a slow dance in a Chinese takeout restaurant.

The best U.S. short was awarded to Andrew Stephen Lee's Manila is Full of Men Named Baby, a film about an estranged son purchasing a child who can drink and smoke in order to impress his father.

The 2019 Palm Springs ShortFest screened 369 shorts in total. More than $86,000 in prizes, including $26,750 in cash awards were awarded in 22 categories.

The complete winners list is available at psfilmfest.org.