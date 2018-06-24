Palm Springs ShortFest: 'Fauve' Wins Best of Festival Prize

The top jury awards went to 'Coyote' and 'Caroline.'

Fauve, a short film by Montreal writer/director Jeremy Comte about two boys who play an innocent power game in a surface mine, nabbed the Best of the Festival prize at the Palm Springs ShortFest on Sunday.

The Canadian French-language drama earlier picked up a special jury award at Sundance. The top jury awards at Palm Springs saw the best international short prize go to Lorenz Wunderle's Coyote, about a coyote who loses his family during an attack by wolves, while the best North American short film prize went to Caroline, a film about a six year-old on a hot Texas day by directors Logan George and Celine Held.

Elsewhere, the best animated short award went to Emily Ann Hoffman's Nevada, a stop-motion animated comedy about a romantic weekend disrupted by a birth control mishap.

The best live action short over 15 minutes went to Jerry Carlsson's Shadow Animals, centered on misbehaving parents at a party, while the best live action short under 15 minutes went to Lendita Zeqiraj's Fence, a film about a chaotic family gathering.

The ShortFest also gave its best documentary short prize to Dulce, by directors Guille Isa and Angello Faccini, with a special mention for Puck Lo's After/Life, a film about a dystopic collective nightmare in an Arizona desert where American domestic and foreign policies collide.

The 2018 Palm Springs ShortFest screened in all 333 shorts, before prizes in 21 categories were handed out.

The complete winners list is available at psfilmfest.org.