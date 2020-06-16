Palm Springs ShortFest to Screen Portion of Selections Free Online

332 short films were selected for this year's fest.

While not holding a physical event, the Palm Springs International ShortFest will continue on in a digital version, with 332 short films selected for their programming. The fest will now also offer a selection of their programming to screen online for free beginning on June 16 and through June 22.

Tribeca, SXSW and several other festivals have also made similar moves to screen a variety of their festival programming for free via online platforms like Amazon and YouTube, after the coronavirus pandemic forced to the festivals to cancel or postpone their in-person programming.

“We're proud to share all the work filmmakers have put into making their films and all of the work our staff has put into making ShortFest happen,” said artistic sirector Lili Rodriguez. “No one ever imagines launching a film festival during a pandemic, let alone launching one during such politically charged and urgent times. We remain firm believers that movies are empathy machines and stay committed to sharing cinema from different parts of the world, from different and diverse perspectives."

"We are thrilled to be able to mount ShortFest virtually during these challenging times,” said ShortFest directors of programming Linton Melita and Sudeep Sharma. “Although it is a shame we cannot welcome audiences in person later this month, it is no small consolation to have the privilege to share the work of these incredible filmmakers in what we feel might be the best lineup the festival has ever had."

The fest's award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 21 from the official selection presenting them with awards, including five Academy Award qualifying awards. It was announced on June 15 that the Oscars would be pushed back to April 25, with eligibility pushed from Dec. 31, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

Find the festival's full line-up here.