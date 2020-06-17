Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti Get Stuck in Time Loop in 'Palm Springs' Trailer

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher round out the cast of the Max Barbakow-directed film.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti relive the same day over and over again in the trailer for Hulu's Palm Springs.

The romantic comedy follows carefree Nyles (Samberg) and maid of honor Sarah (Milioti), who meet at a Palm Springs wedding. The weekend becomes complicated when the pair realizes they are stuck in a time loop.

The trailer opens with Sarah waking up on her sister's wedding day.

The clip then jumps to Nyles giving a speech at the reception, after which Sarah introduces herself, and the hit it off — though their romantic night is interrupted when someone shoots an arrow at Nyles.

Nyles crawls into a glowing cave and tells Sarah to stay away, but she follows him in and immediately wakes on her sister's wedding day again.

Sarah finds Nyles and forces him to explain why she is repeating the day. "It's one of those infinite time loop situations you might've heard about," he explains.

The comedy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and was bought by Neon and Hulu for $17,500,000.69. The figure broke a record for the biggest sale ever at the festival by 69 cents. The 2016 film The Birth of a Nation, which was bought for $17.5 million, previously held the mark.

Palm Springs will premiere on Hulu on July 10. Watch the full trailer below.