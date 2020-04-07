Pam Abdy Joins MGM as Motion Picture Group President (Exclusive)

The move is the latest from newly installed chairman Michael De Luca as he reshapes the storied studio.

Longtime producer and film executive Pam Abdy has been named as motion picture group president at MGM.

Abdy will oversee development, production and postproduction for all MGM and Orion films, reporting to Michael De Luca, who was appointed chairman of MGM’s film group in January.

The move is the latest from De Luca as he puts his stamp on the storied company with a series of high-profile acquisitions and as he brings in new executives into the fold.

"I have long admired Pam for her exceptional abilities as both a studio executive and producer, both critical jobs in our industry and ones that she has handled with the utmost skill, taste and talent," said De Luca in a statement. "She is among the very best and we are all beyond thrilled that she will be joining the MGM team as we steer the studio into the future.”

Known for her filmmaker relationships, Abdy is coming from Makeready, the production company run by Brad Weston and where she acted as partner and head of film as well as produced 2019’s acclaimed drama Queen & Slim and the Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed adaptation of A Million Little Pieces.

Before that she acted as president of production of New Regency where she spearheaded video game adaptation Assassin’s Creed and The Revenant, the period drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and was nominated for 12 Oscars. During her tenure, New Regency made Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning Birdman, David Fincher’s Gone Girl, Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, Adam McKay’s Academy Award-winning The Big Short and Gore Verbinski’s Cure for Wellness.

Other stints include running at Bluegrass Films, the banner created by now Netflix head Scott Stuber, and a top position at Paramount where he oversaw films ranging from Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island to Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center to Mark Waters’ Mean Girls. She was also president of Jersey Films when the company produced Zach Braff’s directorial debut, Garden State.

"I am honored to join Mike and the team at MGM/Orion," said Abdy. "As a colleague and friend for over 20 years, I have long admired his bold choices and passionate support of filmmakers. I look forward to helping him build on the legacy of MGM as a home for great artists.”