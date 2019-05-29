Pamela Adlon Joins Pete Davidson in Judd Apatow Universal Comedy

Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr and Bel Powley are also set to star.

Better Things creator-star Pamela Adlon is joining Universal's Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow comedy.

Set to shoot this summer in New York City, the untitled project has been described as a coming-of-age comedy set on Staten Island. While exact plot details are unknown, the story will use elements from the life of Davidson.

Apatow is directing the project from a script he wrote with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Adlon joins a cast that includes Marisa Tomei, who will play Davidson's mother, and Maude Apatow, who will play Davidson's sister, as well as Bill Burr and Bel Powley.

The comedy is due to hit theaters June 19, 2020.

Adlon, who was last in theater with Transformers movie Bumblebee, is repped by Felker Toczek.