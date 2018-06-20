Pamela Adlon on 'Better Things': "We Want to Be Able to Tell Whatever Story We Want to Tell"

Adlon is the creator and star of the FX series.

"It's very dangerous to make your content go into a safer direction," Pamela Adlon told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Showrunner Roundtable. Adlon is determined to push a realistic female narrative with her series Better Things, despite viewers calling her character Sam, "So mean."

"We want to be able to tell whatever story we want to tell," Adlon told the Roundtable. "My network never says no to anything, never mandates anything."

Adlon briefly spoke about the current climate of Hollywood and the #MeToo movement, agreeing that it is doable to separate the artist from the art, but avoided opening up about longtime collaborator and former executive producer of Better Things, Louie C.K.

Adlon has received one career Emmy for her voice-over performance on King of the Hill. She has four Emmy nominations for her work on Louie as a producer, writer and guest star and a fifth Emmy nomination for her leading role on Better Things. She has one Golden Globe nomination for her acting work in Better Things.

The full Emmy Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV beginning June 24 and on THR.com the following Monday. The full Comedy Showrunner Roundtable starring Whitney Cummings, Adlon, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Justin Simien, Alec Berg and Mike Schur airs July 29 on Sundance TV. Tune in to THR.com/roundtables for more roundtables featuring talent from the year’s top shows.