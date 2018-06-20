Pamela Adlon on 'Better Things' Season 3: "I Don’t Want to Keep Clanging the Same Bell"

"I’m kind of introducing new things in season three, but I certainly don’t want to keep clanging the same bell on everything. Like, 'Oh she’s a single mom and she’s doing it alone,'" Adlon told THR on season three, which is expected to premiere on FX this fall.

“I have writers this year and we’ve mapped out an entire season and some beautiful stories,” Pamela Adlon told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about Better Things season three. While the show centers on a single mother raising her young daughters in Los Angeles, she says she will be “introducing new things” to the FX dramedy this time around.

“And my own real-life daughters are all older now and we get pleasure from each other in ways that we were never able to do before because it was a lot of managing and taking care of them. But, I always make sure that I’m there for them because even when they get older, they still need you, if you’re lucky. And they still want you.”

While she’s hard at work on the upcoming season and been “in a cocoon” with writing, working and taking care of her children at home, the love and passion from the viewers keeps her motivated.

“Yesterday I went shopping to get some food and I walk out and this woman goes, ‘I love your show. Thank you for making your show,'" she said. "People have that kind of response so I have a responsibility to keep people passionate about it.”